Game 6 of World Series: Blue Jays hold 3-2 lead over Dodgers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 31, 2025 8:15 am
The Toronto Blue Jays are a win away from winning their first World Series since 1993.

Kevin Gausman gets the start as Toronto hosts the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 of Major League Baseball’s championship.

The Blue Jays lead the best-of-seven series 3-2.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will take the mound for L.A. after throwing a complete game in Game 2 of the series.

Veteran designated hitter George Springer will likely return to the Blue Jays’ lineup for what could be the decisive game of the series.

Springer missed Games 4 and 5 after straining his midsection swinging at a pitch in Game 3.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

