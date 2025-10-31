Rangers continue road success with win over Oilers

Send this page to someone via email

EDMONTON – The New York Rangers seem to have a lot more bite away from the Big Apple.

J.T. Miller scored 2:49 into overtime as the Rangers erased a two-goal deficit to earn a dramatic 4-3 come-from-behind victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.

Johnny Brodzinski, Braden Schneider and Taylor Raddysh also scored for the Rangers (5-5-2) who improved to 5-1-1 on the road.

They are still winless at home, sporting a dreadful 0-4-1 record, having been outscored by a total of 15-6, and were shutout in their first three games at Madison Square Garden.

On the road they have outscored opponents 22-14.

“We need the confidence,” said Miller, who had a clear seam to the net in overtime after Oilers’ Evan Bouchard and Leon Draisaitl got crossed up in coverage before scoring his third of the season.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think we liked at least two periods of our game on the road, we were playing a really good team at home. We needed that to build some confidence and see some pucks go in and hopefully that can propel us and keep this going a little bit more on this road trip. We have a good chance to finish this off in the right way.”

The Rangers complete a four-game trip in Seattle against the Kraken on Saturday.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Things did not look great after 40 minutes with Edmonton up 3-1, but the Rangers took advantage of some egregious giveaways and kept hustling throughout.

“It was just stay into it,” said defenceman Schneider, who added an assist. “We were getting a little frustrated and you start trying to force things and the message was just stay with it and keep pushing and I thought we did that. I thought we were on top of it in the whole third period, I thought we created a lot of chances and we got rewarded for it. I thought it was great in the third.”

Story continues below advertisement

Schneider and Brodzinski each scored their first goals of the season in the game, while goalie Igor Shesterkin registered 33 saves to collect the win.

“We need that throughout the course of the season, to have that depth scoring,” Miller said. “They played a heck of a game and drove the play today and made it easy for the next line to go out there. It was a true team effort and when they had their looks Shesty played awesome. That’s just a big team win, something that we can build on going forward.”

Depth scoring has been necessary as the Rangers are still the only team in the NHL without a single forward who has reached eight points this season, being led by defenceman Adam Fox with nine points. Artemi Panarin leads the forwards with seven points.

But despite some of the big names being a bit stagnant scoring, head coach Mike Sullivan said their contributions were still felt.

“Obviously we’re thrilled with the effort to come back, it’s an indication of the character that we have in the room,” he said. “I think our leadership group led the charge there and it’s fun to be a part of something like that when you can come back against a real good team like Edmonton.”

Being road warriors is not something new for the Rangers, who have been a very strong away team for a few seasons now.

Story continues below advertisement

Since the 2021-22 season, on the road, the Rangers lead the NHL in points (217) and have the lead in wins (99). In that same time span, the Rangers are 99-53-19 on the road.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2025.