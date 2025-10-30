‘Sometimes my mind goes crazy’: Rosenfeldt trial hears inconsistencies on 9th day

Send this page to someone via email

Conflicting stories from Andrew Rosenfeldt come to light during his second police interview, shown on the ninth day of his trial for the second-degree murder of Nykera Brown.

The courtroom heard inconsistencies in his retelling of the series of events of the night Brown died and his admission to hiding the would-be murder weapon.

Sgt. Robert Sampson took the stand Thursday to confirm he conducted the interview. The courtroom heard Sampson pressing Rosenfeldt for clarification following new information from investigators.

Sampson told Rosenfeldt that his original story of two people breaking in and killing Brown was disproven from security camera footage and interviews with other residents in the apartment building.

Rosenfeldt responded that maybe he didn’t see them.

Sampson asked, “You’re telling me maybe you imagined them?”

Rosenfeldt responded, “I guess so,” saying that, “sometimes [his] mind goes crazy.”

The second interview went on to unveil that he hid the gun while on the phone with 9-1-1 operators.

Sampson then went on to press Rosenfeldt on how he was able to disassemble a gun he was supposedly unfamiliar with, after Rosenfeldt said he had never seen or used the gun in question.

As the trial continues, the witness testimony is expected to continue until Tuesday.