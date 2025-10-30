Winnipeg Blue Bombers returner Trey Vaval a double finalist for CFL Awards

Send this page to someone via email

Only one player from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers advanced to the final round of voting, but returner Trey Vaval is a finalist for a pair of CFL awards.

Vaval was named the West Division finalist for both the Most Outstanding Rookie Award and the Most Outstanding Special Teams Player Award on Thursday.

The other three team award winners from the Bombers failed to get the votes to be nominated as running back Brady Oliveira won’t repeat as the most outstanding player or the most outstanding Canadian.

Defensive back Evan Holm (most outstanding defensive player) and tackle Stanley Bryant (most outstanding offensive lineman) also won’t be up for CFL Awards.

Vaval, 25, was a unanimous selection for both of the team awards last week after leading the CFL with four kick return touchdowns. He broke the Bombers’ 25-year-old club record for most missed field goal return yards in a single season and also made four starts at cornerback.

Story continues below advertisement

Vaval is nominated against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Devin Veresuk for top rookie, and former Bomber and current Toronto Argonauts kicker Lirim Hajrullahu is the East Division finalist for best special teamer.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke and Ticats QB Bo Levi Mitchell are the finalists for the Most Outstanding Player Award.

Former Bombers offensive lineman Jermarcus Hardrick, now of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, is the west finalist for the Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman Award.

The Bombers travelled to Montreal on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s Eastern Semifinal against the Alouettes. Receiver Nic Demski is doubtful to play due to a hamstring injury, while backup quarterback Chris Streveler has been ruled out after re-injuring his surgically repaired knee in the regular season finale.

The CFL Awards will be presented in exactly two weeks’ time on November 13 during Grey Cup week in Winnipeg.

2025 CFL Awards Finalists

George Reed Most Outstanding Player | Nathan Rourke (BC) | Bo Levi Mitchell (HAM)

Most Outstanding Defensive Player | Mathieu Betts (BC) | Julian Howsare (HAM)

Most Outstanding Canadian | Nathan Rourke (BC) | Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund (MTL)

Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman | Jermarcus Hardrick (SSK) | Brandon Revenberg (HAM)

Most Outstanding Special Teams Player | Trey Vaval (WPG) | Lirim Hajrullahu (TOR)

Most Outstanding Rookie | Trey Vaval (WPG) | Devin Veresuk (HAM)

Coach of the Year | Corey Mace (SSK) | Jason Maas (MTL)