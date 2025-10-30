Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia establishes 25-member advisory committee on gender-based violence

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 30, 2025 6:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia prepares to close applications for ministers’ table on gender-based violence'
Nova Scotia prepares to close applications for ministers’ table on gender-based violence
Applications will soon close for Nova Scotia's new ministers' table on gender-based violence. With only a few days left to apply, the standing committee on community services met to discuss how the initiative will support an epidemic-level response from the government. Ella MacDonald has more – Sep 2, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Nova Scotia government has established a 25-member committee to advise the government on how to prevent gender-based violence.

Leah Martin, minister responsible for the Advisory Council on the Status of Women, says the group will also focus on providing support to victims and their families.

Last year, Premier Tim Houston’s Progressive Conservative government adopted legislation declaring intimate partner violence an epidemic.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

An independent facilitator will help guide the work of the committee, which will be co-chaired by Martin and newly appointed Justice Minister Scott Armstrong.

Its membership will include officials from several provincial departments, and its first meeting is slated for later this month.

More than 260 Nova Scotians applied to join the committee.

Trending Now

The worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history began on the night of April 18, 2020, in Nova Scotia, shortly after the gunman brutally assaulted his common-law wife.

Story continues below advertisement

In March 2023, a public inquiry into the fatal shooting of 22 people issued 130 recommendations aimed at preventing a similar tragedy, including more than a dozen that called on governments to do more to end “an epidemic” of gender-based violence.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices