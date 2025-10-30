B.C.’s Halloween weather forecast for 2025

Many parents, caregivers and trick-or-treaters are wondering if they will need ponchos, umbrellas and boots to accompany Halloween costumes on Friday night.
Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga said the blustery fall weather will begin on Thursday night for people living on Haida Gwaii, the north and central coast and northern Vancouver Island.
A Pacific storm rolling through the Eastern Pacific will generate “very strong” winds, Madryga said, with some areas receiving up to 100 km/h winds before easing early Friday morning.
That same storm will slide into the South Coast on Friday morning with rain but less wind, Madryga said.
The storm will bring gusty east-to-southeast winds throughout the day on Friday, along with heavy rain at times.
“In the Lower Mainland, rainfall on Friday will amount to 15 to 25 mm in southern sections and to near 50 mm closer to the North Shore mountains,” Madryga added.
“Rain will likely taper somewhat early Friday evening before returning overnight into Saturday morning.”
On Thursday afternoon, Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for the following regions beginning Friday morning and continuing into Friday evening:
- Sunshine Coast – Gibsons to Earls Cove
- Howe Sound
- Metro Vancouver – North Shore, including West Vancouver and North Vancouver
- Metro Vancouver – northeast, including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge
So there may be some dry areas and only light rain by the time the trick-or-treaters are out, but it might be wise to still bring an umbrella or two.
