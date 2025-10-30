Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

B.C.’s Halloween weather forecast for 2025

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 30, 2025 7:20 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C.’s Halloween forecast 2025'
B.C.’s Halloween forecast 2025
WATCH: Is it going to rain on Halloween? We take a look at the latest weather forecast and what might be in store for all the trick-or-treaters!
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Many parents, caregivers and trick-or-treaters are wondering if they will need ponchos, umbrellas and boots to accompany Halloween costumes on Friday night.

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga said the blustery fall weather will begin on Thursday night for people living on Haida Gwaii, the north and central coast and northern Vancouver Island.

A Pacific storm rolling through the Eastern Pacific will generate “very strong” winds, Madryga said, with some areas receiving up to 100 km/h winds before easing early Friday morning.

A look at the storm approaching B.C. from the Pacific.
A look at the storm approaching B.C. from the Pacific. Global SkyTracker

That same storm will slide into the South Coast on Friday morning with rain but less wind, Madryga said.

Story continues below advertisement

The storm will bring gusty east-to-southeast winds throughout the day on Friday, along with heavy rain at times.

The rain, at times heavy, will stall over the region on Friday afternoon. View image in full screen
The rain, at times heavy, will stall over the region on Friday afternoon. Global SkyTracker

“In the Lower Mainland, rainfall on Friday will amount to 15 to 25 mm in southern sections and to near 50 mm closer to the North Shore mountains,” Madryga added.

Trending Now
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Rain will likely taper somewhat early Friday evening before returning overnight into Saturday morning.”

On Thursday afternoon, Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for the following regions beginning Friday morning and continuing into Friday evening:

  • Sunshine Coast – Gibsons to Earls Cove
  • Howe Sound
  • Metro Vancouver – North Shore, including West Vancouver and North Vancouver
  • Metro Vancouver – northeast, including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

So there may be some dry areas and only light rain by the time the trick-or-treaters are out, but it might be wise to still bring an umbrella or two.

Story continues below advertisement

Mark Madryga has the full forecast for the province in the video above.

A look at the temperatures and conditions on Halloween, Oct. 31. 2025. View image in full screen
A look at the temperatures and conditions on Halloween, Oct. 31. 2025. Global SkyTracker

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices