London Knights power past Peterborough Petes to begin eastern road trip

Send this page to someone via email

Henry Brzustewicz scored twice and Braidy Wassilyn picked up a pair of assists in his London Knights debut as London downed the Peterborough Petes 5-1 on Oct. 30 at the Peterborough Memorial Centre.

Knights captain Sam O’Reilly also had two assists in the game.

London fell one shot shy of their highest shot total of the season with 46 as they pushed their record to 8-0-1 over their past nine games.

The Knights are now 4-1-1 on the road as they continued a stretch of five straight games away from Canada Life Place.

London came out aggressive and began piling up shots on Petes rookie goaltender Masen Johnson, but it took dogged determination to beat him on finally the 19th shot of the opening period.

O’Reilly kept a puck in at the blue line and slipped a nifty pass to Evan Van Gorp, who deked Johnston and put home his second goal of the year to make it 1-0 at the 14:56 mark.

Story continues below advertisement

Playing in front of 50 family and friends from Omemee, Ont., Caleb Mitchell picked the perfect time to score his first Ontario Hockey League goal as he rung a puck off the post, off the back of Johnston and in and London led 2-0 with less than four minutes remaining in the opening frame.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

London went ahead by three just 26 seconds later as Ben Wilmott stole a puck and wired his team-leading seventh goal of the season past Johnston.

Adam Levac scored a power play goal for the Petes at 4:51 of the second period to get Peterborough on the board, but two goals in 36 seconds by Brzustewicz pushed the Knight lead to 5-1 through 40 minutes.

Max Crete of London scored the only goal of the third period as he rocketed home his second of the season.

Knights forward Mike Zakharov picked up his first OHL point with an assist on the play.

London outshot the Petes 46-36.

The Knights were 1-for-2 on the power play.

Peterborough was 1-for-3 on the man advantage.

John Tavares becomes 49th NHL player to score 500 goals

When John Tavares hit 499 goals in his outstanding National Hockey League career it was only a matter of time before he got to the magical milestone of 500.

Story continues below advertisement

The former London Knights and Oshawa Generals forward did it in Columbus on Oct. 30 with a third period goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Up next

The Knights will spend Halloween in Ottawa, Ont., as they face the 67’s for the second time in eight days.

London edged Ottawa 3-2 in overtime on Oct. 24 on Ben Wilmott’s second OT winner this season.

Coverage will start at 6:30 p.m., on 980 CFPL, at www.980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.