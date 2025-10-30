Menu

Investigations

Man dies in hospital following industrial accident in southeast Calgary

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted October 30, 2025 7:15 pm
Police tape surrounds the scene of an industrial accident in southeast Calgary on Thursday that resulted in the death of a man in his 60s. View image in full screen
Police tape surrounds the scene of an industrial accident in southeast Calgary on Thursday that resulted in the death of a man in his 60s. Global News
Calgary police have confirmed that a man in his 60s has died in hospital after he was involved in an industrial accident in the city’s southeast.

It happened around noon in the 1500 block of Hastings Crescent.

A man in his 60s is dead following an industrial accident in an alley in southeast Calgary on Thursday. View image in full screen
A man in his 60s is dead following an industrial accident in an alley in southeast Calgary on Thursday. Global News

Investigators said the man was hit by a tractor trailer in the area around a loading dock that was located in an alley behind several businesses.

Paramedics rushed him to hospital in life-threatening condition, where he later died from his injuries.

However, investigators have yet to confirm whether the man was employed by one of the businesses in the area or was person just passing through

Investigators with the Calgary police collision reconstruction unit and Alberta Occupational Health and Safety have been called in to try to determine the circumstances that led to the man’s death.

