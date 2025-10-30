New Brunswick Liberals say gas prices to drop by about 8 cents a litre with tax cut

New Brunswick’s government says it’s cutting a carbon tax that will reduce prices at the pump by about eight cents a litre.
Premier Susan Holt says the carbon adjuster tax will be gone starting Dec. 1.
The tax was introduced in 2022 and passes the cost of federal clean fuel regulations for refiners and retailers onto consumers.
The tax varies weekly based on the cost faced by refiners.
Holt had promised during last year’s election campaign to remove the tax to help consumers with the high cost of living.
Natural Resources Minister John Herron says the tax cut comes after consultations with retailers, wholesalers, and the public.
