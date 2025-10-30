Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

New Brunswick Liberals say gas prices to drop by about 8 cents a litre with tax cut

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 30, 2025 2:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Gas prices, living costs putting strain on New Brunswickers'
Gas prices, living costs putting strain on New Brunswickers
RELATED: Gas prices, living costs putting strain on New Brunswickers – Jul 9, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

New Brunswick’s government says it’s cutting a carbon tax that will reduce prices at the pump by about eight cents a litre.

Premier Susan Holt says the carbon adjuster tax will be gone starting Dec. 1.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The tax was introduced in 2022 and passes the cost of federal clean fuel regulations for refiners and retailers onto consumers.

The tax varies weekly based on the cost faced by refiners.

Trending Now

Holt had promised during last year’s election campaign to remove the tax to help consumers with the high cost of living.

Natural Resources Minister John Herron says the tax cut comes after consultations with retailers, wholesalers, and the public.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices