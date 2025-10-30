Menu

Crime

Trail firefighter on trial for assault, charges stayed against 2 others

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 30, 2025 2:43 pm
2 min read
Trial involving Trail firefighters begins
After a number of delays, a trial involving an alleged attack by three Trail firefighters is finally underway. As Rumina Daya reports, the trial began with surprising news about two of the men who were originally charged.
After numerous delays, the trial involving an alleged assault by three Trail firefighters is finally underway with a surprise decision by the Crown.

Firefighter Greg Ferraby is charged with assault and uttering threats in an alleged attack in 2023 on 52-year-old Darryl Wong.

Wong, who had been suffering from homelessness, drug addiction and undiagnosed mental health issues at the time, says he is now off drugs.

Assault charges against two other firefighters — Richard Morris and Wesley Parsons — were stayed by the Crown late last week.

Wong was the first to testify, saying Ferraby had threatened him after accusing him of following his family members.

“He threatened me … ‘If you follow them or anyone else, I’m going to f— you up,'” Wong alleged Ferraby said.

“He told me, ‘I’m someone you can’t f— with.’ I was completely shocked. I was scared,” he told the court.

Ten days later, Wong testified he was taking out the trash from a friend’s place when Ferraby allegedly approached him in the alley and said, “You lied, you put your hands on her,” he alleges.

Wong said he asked what he was talking about, and then three firefighters attacked him, he testified.

Wong told the judge he was stomped, punched and kicked, suffering serious injuries to his head, shoulder and arm.

Trial of three Trail firefighters going ahead

In cross-examination, defence counsel challenged Wong on his memory, arguing that in his initial police statement, Wong didn’t remember what his attackers looked like.

He told police his attackers were not in uniform. However, in a civil suit, he said that they were. Wong told the judge he was being honest, but trauma made it tough to remember.

The B.C. Prosecution Service will not tell the public why, specifically, the decision was made to stay the assault charges against firefighters Morris and Parsons.

They only said that after reviewing “further information” in conjunction with the rest of the file, the Crown prosecutor concluded the charge approval standard was no longer met.”

The regional fire chief for Kootenay Boundary would not confirm if all three firefighters are still employed.

Wong’s sister Adena told Global News she was surprised by the turn of events.

“I’m a little surprised that there are two charges that are being stayed,” she said.

“I would hope that there would be enough CCTV to show the other two.”

Wong told the court he’s been clean for two years. He said he wants to return home to Trail, where his teen son lives, but he’s afraid to.

The trial continues next week.

— With files from Global News’ Rumina Daya

