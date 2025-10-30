Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Health

SHA to launch daily updates for emergency services disruptions

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 30, 2025 1:10 pm
1 min read
Emergency room View image in full screen
A new SHA service will alert patients of disruptions to service at Saskatchewan emergency departments. File / Global News
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is launching a new initiative to give patients accurate and reliable information about disruptions to emergency services.

The SHA’s website will post information about emergency disruptions — regardless of length —beginning in early November, and will be updated daily at 4 p.m.

SHA executive Derek Miller said Thursday that the move is intended to help alleviate patient frustrations.

“These changes will ensure that accurate and reliable information about service availability will be consistently available to the public, while our teams work to restore emergency services impacted by temporary disruptions,” Miller said.

Miller said disruptions only occur as a last resort due to factors that could include facility upgrades, physician vacancies or unplanned absences.

Emergency room closures, HealthLine 811 disruption has NDP demanding better care
