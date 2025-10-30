SHA to launch daily updates for emergency services disruptions

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is launching a new initiative to give patients accurate and reliable information about disruptions to emergency services.
The SHA’s website will post information about emergency disruptions — regardless of length —beginning in early November, and will be updated daily at 4 p.m.
SHA executive Derek Miller said Thursday that the move is intended to help alleviate patient frustrations.
“These changes will ensure that accurate and reliable information about service availability will be consistently available to the public, while our teams work to restore emergency services impacted by temporary disruptions,” Miller said.
Miller said disruptions only occur as a last resort due to factors that could include facility upgrades, physician vacancies or unplanned absences.
