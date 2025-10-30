Menu

Sports

Blue Jays return home just one win away from first World Series title in 32 years

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 30, 2025 6:14 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'World Series is a home run for bars, restaurants'
World Series is a home run for bars, restaurants
RELATED: Bars and restaurants, which took a massive hit during the pandemic, are getting a major boost this year thanks to the Toronto Blue Jays. As Caryn Lieberman reports, this week alone could be a home run.
The Toronto Blue Jays return home just one win away from a World Series title.

Toronto defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-1 in Game 5 Wednesday night to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

The victory was the Jays’ second in a row on the road in L.A. after losing Game 3, which went 18 innings on Monday.

The Jays will host Game 6 on Friday and Game 7 — if necessary — on Saturday.

Toronto split its first two home games of the series against the Dodgers.

The Jays haven’t won a World Series since 1993, when the team won its second of back-to-back championships.

Click to play video: 'Blue Jays go Hollywood ahead of World Series Game 5'
Blue Jays go Hollywood ahead of World Series Game 5
© 2025 The Canadian Press

