Blue Jays return home just one win away from first World Series title in 32 years

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Blue Jays return home just one win away from a World Series title.

Toronto defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-1 in Game 5 Wednesday night to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

The victory was the Jays’ second in a row on the road in L.A. after losing Game 3, which went 18 innings on Monday.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Jays will host Game 6 on Friday and Game 7 — if necessary — on Saturday.

Toronto split its first two home games of the series against the Dodgers.

The Jays haven’t won a World Series since 1993, when the team won its second of back-to-back championships.