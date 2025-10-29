SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Sports

Blue Jays one win from World Series title after Yesavage pitches them past Dodgers 6-1 in Game 5

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 29, 2025 11:15 pm
1 min read
The Toronto Blue Jays are heading home with a 3-2 lead in the World Series.

Rookie Trey Yesavage put on a dominant performance with 12 strikeouts in seven innings, only allowing three hits and one run, as the Blue Jays defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-1 on Wednesday night.

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage celebrates the end on the seventh inning in Game 5 of baseball’s World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, in Los Angeles. View image in full screen
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage celebrates the end on the seventh inning in Game 5 of baseball’s World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Toronto Blue Jays’ Davis Schneider (36) celebrates with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after their back-to-back home runs during the first inning in Game 5 of baseball’s World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, in Los Angeles. View image in full screen
Toronto Blue Jays’ Davis Schneider (36) celebrates with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after their back-to-back home runs during the first inning in Game 5 of baseball’s World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Davis Schneider and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. kicked off the show with back-to-back home runs in the first inning.

The Blue Jays scored once more in the fourth, twice in the seventh and another in the eighth inning to secure the win.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

It’s the second game in a row Toronto has won since losing the 18-inning marathon Game 3 was on Monday night.

Game 6 will be in Toronto on Friday, with Game 7 — if necessary — also in Toronto on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

