Blue Jays one win from World Series title after Yesavage pitches them past Dodgers 6-1 in Game 5

The Toronto Blue Jays are heading home with a 3-2 lead in the World Series.

Rookie Trey Yesavage put on a dominant performance with 12 strikeouts in seven innings, only allowing three hits and one run, as the Blue Jays defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-1 on Wednesday night.

View image in full screen Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage celebrates the end on the seventh inning in Game 5 of baseball’s World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

View image in full screen Toronto Blue Jays’ Davis Schneider (36) celebrates with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after their back-to-back home runs during the first inning in Game 5 of baseball’s World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Davis Schneider and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. kicked off the show with back-to-back home runs in the first inning.

The Blue Jays scored once more in the fourth, twice in the seventh and another in the eighth inning to secure the win.

It’s the second game in a row Toronto has won since losing the 18-inning marathon Game 3 was on Monday night.

Game 6 will be in Toronto on Friday, with Game 7 — if necessary — also in Toronto on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2025.