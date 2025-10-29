Entertainment complex ‘Queen City Distillers’ coming to the REAL district

The old Agribition building, now known as YQR Distillery is going through some major upgrades, with the promise of becoming a cultural centre in Regina.
On Wednesday Shaun Semple, the owner of the Brandt group of companies announced Queen City Distillers, a new entertainment complex coming to the REAL district.
As for what people can expect, it will bring three stages for performances, a sports bars, a wine and spirits bar, a speakeasy, distillery, restaurants and more.
Global News’ Andrew Benson has more in the video at the top of the page.
