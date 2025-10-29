Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Entertainment complex ‘Queen City Distillers’ coming to the REAL district

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted October 29, 2025 7:20 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Entertainment complex ‘Queen City Distillers’ coming to the REAL district'
Entertainment complex ‘Queen City Distillers’ coming to the REAL district
Shaun Semple, the owner of the Brandt group of companies has announced Queen City Distillers, a new entertainment complex coming to the REAL district.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The old Agribition building, now known as YQR Distillery is going through some major upgrades, with the promise of becoming a cultural centre in Regina.

On Wednesday Shaun Semple, the owner of the Brandt group of companies announced Queen City Distillers, a new entertainment complex coming to the REAL district.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

As for what people can expect, it will bring three stages for performances, a sports bars, a wine and spirits bar, a speakeasy, distillery, restaurants and more.

Trending Now

Global News’ Andrew Benson has more in the video at the top of the page.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices