Entertainment complex ‘Queen City Distillers’ coming to the REAL district

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The old Agribition building, now known as YQR Distillery is going through some major upgrades, with the promise of becoming a cultural centre in Regina.

On Wednesday Shaun Semple, the owner of the Brandt group of companies announced Queen City Distillers, a new entertainment complex coming to the REAL district.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

As for what people can expect, it will bring three stages for performances, a sports bars, a wine and spirits bar, a speakeasy, distillery, restaurants and more.

Global News’ Andrew Benson has more in the video at the top of the page.