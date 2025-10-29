Penticton, B.C. city council to consider tiny home community

Send this page to someone via email

A Penticton, B.C., dog park could soon become home to a new tiny homes community, part of a provincial initiative called Heart and Hearth, aimed at helping people transition out of homelessness.

“The plan is to have a tiny homes facility for people coming out of the shelters,” Mayor Julius Bloomfield said.

Homelessness in Penticton has risen by roughly 80 per cent since 2018. City officials say the proposed site could ease pressure on shelters that have been operating at capacity for years.

Julie Czeck, the city’s general manager of public safety, says the project would give long-term shelter residents a path toward stability.

“One of our permanent shelters has individuals who’ve been there for more than 600 days,” said Czeck. “This site will provide the next step for folks in shelters, freeing up room for individuals who are still outdoors or sheltering in encampments.”

City council is expected to vote on the temporary use permit Tuesday. Meanwhile, council members are facing growing pressure from residents, as more than 4,000 people have signed a petition calling for a delay and further public consultation.

Bloomfield says he’s open to hearing those concerns. “It’s about engaging with them, explaining how it works,” he said.

The city is listening to feedback through an open house on Wednesday. If the project moves forward, the city plans to expand on the 24/7 safety model used at Penticton’s temporary winter shelter.

“That plan included participation from RCMP, bylaw, fire, and the business community to address concerns in real time,” said Czeck.

The Penticton Chamber of Commerce is also backing the proposal. Chamber Executive Director Michael Magnusson says local businesses saw clear benefits when the city operated temporary winter shelters.

“That took 40 people off our streets,” said Magnusson. “As a business community, we really felt the positive effects: fewer survival fires, less loitering, and cleaner storefronts.”

If approved, the project would bring up to 50 tiny home units to Okanagan Avenue East.