City offers details on encampment enforcement

The City of Winnipeg plans to begin enforcement on its encampment policy Nov. 17.

Two existing bylaw officers will be trained to work in assessing encampments, classifying them as high, medium, or low risk. High and medium risk camps are to be connected with outreach workers and given notice to vacate, while those deemed low risk will be monitored for safety and cleanliness.

The City’s Acting Manager of Community Development Greg MacPherson says the officers will work with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service and Mobile Outreach Support team to connect the encampment residents to housing and supports.

“It is a work in progress. The document, we’re approaching it as a living document. We’re going to be adjusting it.”

