Zellers aims to make ‘cultural comeback’ as first store reopens in Edmonton

Zellers is planning to make a grand return with its first new store in Edmonton.

The popular Canadian retail icon is returning with a phased rollout of new, smaller stores across the country.

The first location opens Oct. 30, 2025, at Londonderry Mall in Edmonton.

According to the retail giant, the new Zellers will blend nostalgia with modern design, offering curated apparel, home goods, and lifestyle products.

“Our vision for Zellers is to reignite a part of Canadian culture and redefine what a department store can be,” said Joey Benitah, Chief Operating Officer of Zellers, in a news release.

“Canadians have told us they want a more intimate, easy-to-shop experience that still delivers the value, accessibility, and family-first approach they remember.”

Stores will feature brands like Reebok, Spyder, and Disney kids’ accessories, with more to come.

Beloved mascot “Zeddy” will also return in 2026 with “Zeddy’s World,” a family-focused shopping experience.

Zellers plans to expand gradually, opening new locations across Canada in the coming years and repurposing some vacant Hudson’s Bay spaces.

The company also aims to support community initiatives, including pediatric oncology camps.