Ontario man arrested in fatal weapons incident: Niagara police

A heavy police presence in Port Colborne, Ont., has ended with the arrest of a 27-year-old man after a weapons incident left one person dead.

Niagara Regional Police say officers were called to a home on Fares Street early Wednesday morning for reports of a possible weapons situation.

Members of the Emergency Task Unit later found a deceased man inside the residence.

Investigators identified the man from Port Colborne as Brady Neff, and arrested him at around 3 p.m. after a lengthy, intense search.

Hamilton police released his photo just after noon, warning that he was armed and dangerous and asking residents to stay indoors.

Several schools in the area were also placed on hold and secure, while officers surrounded two homes in search of the suspect – one on Fares Street and another on Mitchell Street.

Police could be heard in a video circulating on Facebook, outside one of the homes, calling for Neff to surrender, but he was not found at either address.

Later in the afternoon, officers tracked Neff to the west side of the Welland Canal, near Killaly Street East and Welland Street, where he was arrested.

Niagara police confirmed that Neff now remains in custody and is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing Thursday at the Robert S.K. Welch Courthouse in St. Catharines.

Neff does have a previous criminal history, authorities confirmed.

The Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation and is urging anyone with further information to come forward.