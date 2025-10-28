Domi scores late winner as Leafs fan Flames 4-3

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Max Domi’s second goal of the game, scored at 17:56 of the third period, snapped a 3-3 tie and lifted the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 4-3 win over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night.

Matthew Knies also scored two goals and Anthony Stolarz stopped 26 shots to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs to their second win in a row.

Knies, William Nylander, John Tavares, Mattias Maccelli and Steven Lorenz earned assists for the Maple Leafs.

Morgan Frost, Joel Farabee and Samuel Honzek had goals for Calgary, with Justin Kirkland, Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri, Rasmus Anderson and Michael Backlund earning assists.

Frost opened the scoring for the Flames, beating Stolarz short-side off the rush with a shot that went off the post and in. The goal was Frost’s second of the year.

After generating little offence of note in the first period, Domi got the Maple Leafs on the board with his second goal of the season to tie the game 1-1 early in the second.

Late in the second period, Farbee restored the lead for Calgary, driving to the net and squeaking a shot through Stolarz’s five-hole to make it 2-1. The goal was Farabee’s first of the season.

The lead would not last long, however, as with 34 second remaining in the second, William Nylander picked Backlund’s pocket and fed Knies in front of the net. Knies out-waited Dustin Wolf all alone in the slot before firing the puck past him to once again tie the game. The goal was Knies’ third of the year.

Knies brought that momentum into the third period as well, as the 23-year-old converted on a mad scramble in front of the Flames’ net on the power play roughly four minutes into the frame to give the Leafs their first lead of the game. The goal put Toronto ahead 3-2. It was Knies’ first multi-goal game of the season.

The Flames tied the game with less than five minutes remaining in the third, as Honzek snuck behind Morgan Rielly to slip a pass from Backlund under the pad of Stolarz to make it 3-3.

But Domi would strike again, taking a pass from Tavares in the slot and beating Wolf short-side for his second of the game that would stand as the winner.

TAKEAWAYS

Leafs: Domi put together his best game of the season, finishing with his first multi-goal effort while firing three shots on net and logging 12:25 in ice time.

Flames: Wolf played well for the Flames but once again did not receive much offensive support. It was Wolf’s ninth game this season in which his team scored three goals or fewer.

KEY MOMENT

Nylander’s stick lift of Backlund with under 40 seconds left in the second period to set up Knies’ goal and ensure the Maple Leafs did not head into the second intermission with a deficit.

KEY STAT

John Tavares sits just one goal away from 500 for his career. The milestone would put him in 48th place in NHL history — tied with Lanny MacDonald, who played prominently for both the Flames and Leafs during his career.

UP NEXT

Flames: Visit the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

Maple Leafs: Visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2025.