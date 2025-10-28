Montreal man ordered to pay $1M for falsely claiming his ex-friend had Nazi gold

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Quebec judge has ordered a Montreal millionaire to pay his former business partner nearly $1 million for falsely accusing him of profiting off gold stolen by Nazis from Jews in concentration camps.

Real estate developer and lawyer Glenn Feldman began making the claims after a falling out in 2019 with his longtime friend Irwin Lande, who had refused to lend him money.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

For years, Feldman accused Lande and his wife Claude-Andrée Pion of hiding Nazi-stolen gold bars worth millions of dollars in their home.

In June, a Superior Court judge ruled that Feldman’s claims against Lande and Pion were false, defamatory and made in bad faith.

Feldman has since been ordered to pay the couple $985,000 in moral and punitive damages, plus legal costs.

Judge Thomas Davis also granted a permanent injunction against Feldman so that he would stop spreading the false allegations.