Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Montreal man ordered to pay $1M for falsely claiming his ex-friend had Nazi gold

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2025 2:50 pm
1 min read
A police officer carries paperwork into the Palais de Justice, Quebec Superior Court, in Montreal on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. View image in full screen
A police officer carries paperwork into the Palais de Justice, Quebec Superior Court, in Montreal on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. CMU
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Quebec judge has ordered a Montreal millionaire to pay his former business partner nearly $1 million for falsely accusing him of profiting off gold stolen by Nazis from Jews in concentration camps.

Real estate developer and lawyer Glenn Feldman began making the claims after a falling out in 2019 with his longtime friend Irwin Lande, who had refused to lend him money.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

For years, Feldman accused Lande and his wife Claude-Andrée Pion of hiding Nazi-stolen gold bars worth millions of dollars in their home.

In June, a Superior Court judge ruled that Feldman’s claims against Lande and Pion were false, defamatory and made in bad faith.

Trending Now

Feldman has since been ordered to pay the couple $985,000 in moral and punitive damages, plus legal costs.

Judge Thomas Davis also granted a permanent injunction against Feldman so that he would stop spreading the false allegations.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices