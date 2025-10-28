Video captures fatal Abbotsford shooting as victim’s name released

Send this page to someone via email

A video shared with Global News captures a fatal Abbotsford, B.C., shooting on Monday morning.

The video shows someone getting out of a silver car, walking up to a truck with the victim sitting inside and then firing multiple times through the driver’s window.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has identified the victim as 68-year-old Darshan Sahsi of Abbotsford in hopes of advancing the investigation.

Early indications suggest this was a targeted incident, IHIT said in an update. No one else was injured as a result of the shooting.

The shooting happened on the street in the 31300 block of Ridgeview Drive at 9:22 a.m., prompting a brief lockdown of three nearby schools.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear at this time.

IHIT also released a CCTV image of a silver Toyota Corolla involved in the homicide and is asking for the public’s help to identify the occupant.

An image of a silver Toyota Corolla in connection with the homicide was released by IHIT. IHIT

“You can expect investigators in the area canvassing for witnesses and processing the crime scene,” Sgt. Freda Fong of IHIT said in a statement. “As we continue to build a timeline of events, it is important for anyone with information to contact IHIT immediately.”

At a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Fong said this incident does not appear to be related to any extortion attempt and Sahsi’s family has not reported any extortion-related calls or events.

“There’s a huge video canvass underway to track their vehicle,” she added. “As far as we know, the canvass is going well, and there are some leads that we’re following up to locate the vehicle right away.”

IHIT is seeking dashcam footage from anyone who was in the area of the 31300 block of Ridgeview Drive on Monday between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email.