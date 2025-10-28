‘This legislation is critical’: Manitoba officials laud protections for first responders

Send this page to someone via email

Municipal and provincial leaders in Manitoba say new federal legislation will help protect the province’s first responders.

Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham and Manitoba Justice Minister Matt Wiebe were among the elected officials who joined federal Justice Minister Sean Fraser in Winnipeg for an announcement Tuesday morning.

Representatives of local paramedics’ and firefighters’ unions were also on hand to discuss the impact of the feds’ recent bail reforms on the safety of first responders.

Among the relevant measures in the proposed federal legislation is a new aggravating factor at sentencing, aimed at offenders who commit violence and other crimes against paramedics, firefighters and police while they’re working.

“Violence against our emergency responders is unacceptable, which is why it is encouraging to see the federal government answer Manitoba’s call to include amendments to the Criminal Code that will better protect our first responders,” Wiebe said.

“These amendments will ensure that courts clearly consider crimes committed against emergency responders with the seriousness required, and that they can do their jobs without fear of harm or interference.”

Fraser said Tuesday that responders shouldn’t be at risk of violence while they’re on the job.

“If you target first responders, expect zero tolerance. You should be held accountable for your conduct. Those who run toward danger to keep us safe deserve the full protection of the law, and we’re delivering it,” he said.

“When a firefighter answers a call, when a paramedic arrives at a scene, when a police officer steps in to stop a threat, they should never have to wonder if the system has their back. These reforms make that clear.”

Gillingham, who was in Ottawa last week sharing his perspective on bail reform before a parliamentary committee, said city council unanimously endorsed a motion calling for these changes, and he’s glad his federal counterparts are listening.

“This legislation is critical. It’s about our workers. It’s about the men and women who are moms and dads and sons and daughters, who serve as emergency responders every day in our community,” the mayor said.

“They deserve protection and this legislation will provide that protection, and recognize the value of our employees.”