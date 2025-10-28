London Knights acquire dynamic forward Braidy Wassilyn from Niagara IceDogs

Send this page to someone via email

The London Knights have made a trade with the Niagara IceDogs to acquire dynamic forward Braidy Wassilyn.

The swap is one-for-one as St. Catharines, Ont., native Noah Read heads to his hometown in return.

Wassilyn was Niagara’s first-round pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. He had eight goals and 39 points in 62 games for the IceDogs as a rookie.

“I think it alleviates a bit of a need for both teams,” admitted Rob Simpson, associate general manager of the Knights. “They wanted a player like Noah who competes and works hard all over the ice, and we saw with our lineup that we needed a little more goal scoring or punch that way, so it helps our offensive side of things.”

In a major coincidence, Wassilyn was chosen with the fourth overall pick. That was the same pick used by Niagara to select Sam Dickinson in 2022 before he was traded to London.

Story continues below advertisement

Wassilyn joins former Niagara teammate Max Crete, who was acquired by the Knights before the start of the 2025-26 season.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Like Crete, Wassilyn was the captain of his U16 team. He led the Markham Majors in scoring with 31 goals and 62 points in 32 games.

“He is offensively gifted,” said Simpson, “He can make plays and find his own shot to be able to score. He’s a player who you want to play with because he’s going to make sure pucks are in the right areas to be able to create.”

Wassilyn is from Puslinch, Ont., and was a member of Team Canada Red at last year’s U-17 World Hockey Challenge.

Read earned a spot last year on a roster without many openings and became a regular in the lineup right through to winning the 2025 Memorial Cup in Rimouski, Que., not an easy trait to find unless you have a team that has done it, Simpson said.

“It’s a big deal. You don’t understand how tough it is and how tight the team has to be and the way you need to play until you go through it, and that experience will definitely help their team.”

Wassilyn spent his entire minor hockey career in that area with the Niagara North Stars and Southern Tier Admirals.

Story continues below advertisement

Read also played for the Greater Ontario Hockey League’s St. Catharines Falcons in 2024-24.

Read became a third-round pick of the Anaheim Ducks last June.

The Knights face the Peterborough Petes on Oct 30 in what could be Wassilyn’s debut before moving further east for games against the Ottawa 67’s and Kingston Frontenacs to round out the weekend.

All games can be heard on 980 CFPL and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.