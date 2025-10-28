SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

World Series: Blue Jays facing Dodgers star Ohtani on the mound for Game 4

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2025 1:47 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Dodgers beat Blue Jays in marathon 18-inning Game 3, take 2-1 lead in World Series'
Dodgers beat Blue Jays in marathon 18-inning Game 3, take 2-1 lead in World Series
WATCH: Dodgers beat Blue Jays in marathon 18-inning Game 3, take 2-1 lead in World Series
Shohei Ohtani had a historic game at the plate in Game 3.

Now, he’ll be aiming to do it on the mound as the Los Angeles Dodgers’ two-way superstar will start Game 4 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium, aiming to give the defending champions a 3-1 lead on the Toronto Blue Jays in the best-of-seven Fall Classic.

Ohtani homered twice and tied a 119-year-old major-league record with four extra-base hits last night, putting on yet another impressive post-season show.

After his four-hit barrage in the first seven innings, Ohtani drew five consecutive walks in an epic 18-inning World Series game, making him the first major-leaguer in 83 years to reach base nine times in any game, let alone the post-season.

The Dodgers finally won 6-5 on Freddie Freeman’s walk-off homer leading off the 18th inning.

Shane Bieber will be on the mound for the Jays, who were outhit 16-15 in last night’s six-hour, 39-minute contest. The Blue Jays will either need to win tonight or tomorrow to force the World Series back to Toronto.

Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer was pulled in the seventh inning last night after fouling off a pitch. Springer immediately grabbed at his right side and asked for the trainer to come out of the dugout.

There was no immediate update on his status after the game.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

