Crime

Man shot, killed on Abbotsford street close to 3 schools Monday morning

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 27, 2025 3:03 pm
Police on the scene on Ridgeview Drive in Abbotsford following a shooting on Monday morning. View image in full screen
Police on the scene on Ridgeview Drive in Abbotsford following a shooting on Monday morning. Abbotsford police
Abbotsford, B.C., police are on the scene of a shooting that took place on Monday morning near three schools.

Police said the shooting happened on the street in the 31300 block of Ridgeview Drive and one man was shot.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has now been deployed to the scene and say the shooting appears to be targeted.

Police said three nearby schools were briefly placed under a shelter-in-place protocol but no students were harmed or directly impacted by the shooting.

This is an active investigation and police said officers will be at the scene throughout the day.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Simultaneous shootings in the Lower Mainland'
Simultaneous shootings in the Lower Mainland
