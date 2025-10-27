Man shot, killed on Abbotsford street close to 3 schools Monday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Abbotsford, B.C., police are on the scene of a shooting that took place on Monday morning near three schools.

Police said the shooting happened on the street in the 31300 block of Ridgeview Drive and one man was shot.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has now been deployed to the scene and say the shooting appears to be targeted.

Police said three nearby schools were briefly placed under a shelter-in-place protocol but no students were harmed or directly impacted by the shooting.

This is an active investigation and police said officers will be at the scene throughout the day.

More to come…