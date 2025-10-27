CFL awards 2027 Grey Cup Festival to Regina

Send this page to someone via email

REGINA – The Grey Cup game is returning to Mosaic Stadium.

The CFL announced Monday it has awarded the 2027 Grey Cup to Regina.

The game was last held at Mosaic Stadium in 2022 when the Toronto Argonauts edged the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 24-23 before more than 33,000 spectators.

This year’s game will be held Nov. 16 at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg, while the 2026 contest is slated for Calgary’s McMahon Stadium.

“Rider Nation is legendary,” CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston said in a statement. “Saskatchewan’s winning bid was an unmistakable reflection of this incredible fan base, filled with passion, celebration, a strong sense of community and of course, a deep love of Canadian football.”

This will mark the fifth time that Regina hosts the CFL championship game (1995, 2003, 2014 and 2022).

In 2013, the hometown Saskatchewan Riders beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 45-23 before 44,710 spectators. That’s the last time the Riders won the Grey Cup.

“Grey Cups in Saskatchewan are incredibly special,” said Riders president/CEO Craig Reynolds. “More than a game, they are week-long gatherings that bring the entire CFL community together. Mosaic Stadium was built to host events of this magnitude, and welcoming the league here again in 2027 is a tremendous honour.

“Rider Nation’s energy and hospitality are second to none, and we can’t wait to celebrate with them once more. Our deepest thanks go to the province of Saskatchewan, the city of Regina and our many partners whose support made this possible.”

For the first time, the entire 2027 Grey Cup Festival will be hosted indoors, including the street festival.

“I look forward to seeing Rider Pride on full display as Saskatchewan welcomes fans from across the nation for the 2027 Grey Cup,” said Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe. “Our government is excited to support this event and the economic benefit that it will bring to local businesses and our province’s growing tourism sector.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2025.