Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

CFL awards 2027 Grey Cup Festival to Regina

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted October 27, 2025 12:30 pm
2 min read
Members of the Toronto Argonauts celebrate after beating the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 109th Grey Cup at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward. View image in full screen
Members of the Toronto Argonauts celebrate after beating the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 109th Grey Cup at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward. RJB
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

REGINA – The Grey Cup game is returning to Mosaic Stadium.

The CFL announced Monday it has awarded the 2027 Grey Cup to Regina.

The game was last held at Mosaic Stadium in 2022 when the Toronto Argonauts edged the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 24-23 before more than 33,000 spectators.

This year’s game will be held Nov. 16 at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg, while the 2026 contest is slated for Calgary’s McMahon Stadium.

“Rider Nation is legendary,” CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston said in a statement. “Saskatchewan’s winning bid was an unmistakable reflection of this incredible fan base, filled with passion, celebration, a strong sense of community and of course, a deep love of Canadian football.”

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Cougars golf team gearing up for international tourney'
Cougars golf team gearing up for international tourney
Story continues below advertisement

This will mark the fifth time that Regina hosts the CFL championship game (1995, 2003, 2014 and 2022).

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In 2013, the hometown Saskatchewan Riders beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 45-23 before 44,710 spectators. That’s the last time the Riders won the Grey Cup.

Trending Now

“Grey Cups in Saskatchewan are incredibly special,” said Riders president/CEO Craig Reynolds. “More than a game, they are week-long gatherings that bring the entire CFL community together. Mosaic Stadium was built to host events of this magnitude, and welcoming the league here again in 2027 is a tremendous honour.

“Rider Nation’s energy and hospitality are second to none, and we can’t wait to celebrate with them once more. Our deepest thanks go to the province of Saskatchewan, the city of Regina and our many partners whose support made this possible.”

For the first time, the entire 2027 Grey Cup Festival will be hosted indoors, including the street festival.

“I look forward to seeing Rider Pride on full display as Saskatchewan welcomes fans from across the nation for the 2027 Grey Cup,” said Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe. “Our government is excited to support this event and the economic benefit that it will bring to local businesses and our province’s growing tourism sector.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2025.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices