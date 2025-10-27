Menu

Health

Ontario adds $1.1B home care funding to reduce hospital pressures

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted October 27, 2025 12:43 pm
1 min read
Ontario expands post-secondary nursing to accommodate new long-term care homes
The Ford government says it will add $1.1 billion to its home care programming over the next three years in an attempt to ease the burden of older patients on hospital capacity.

On Monday, Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy said he would announce the money as part of the fall economic statement when it is tabled next month.

“By funding critical home care services and Hospital to Home programs, we are building a more self-reliant and resilient province and ensuring patients and families get the right care in the right place, at home,” he said.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The money will be used to connect patients who can receive care where they live with nurses, physiotherapists and social workers.

In addition to the $982 million over three years for home care funding, the government is also spending $170 million over the same time frame to expand a Hospital to Home program that helps patients transition home after a hospital stay.

The funds will boost the Hospital to Home program through the development of 18 new sites offering the service and the expansion of 23 existing spaces.

“Through our investment to strengthen and expand home care services, we are enabling more people to live, heal and thrive in their own homes, surrounded by the people that matter most,” Health Minister Sylvia Jones said.

The province said the three-year funding boost was equivalent to an eight per cent increase.

— with a file from The Canadian Press

