Utah wins seventh straight, downing Winnipeg Jets 3-2

It’s still early in the NHL season, but the Utah Mammoth are putting the league on notice.

The Mammoth took down the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 Sunday evening at Canada Life Centre for their seventh win in a row to improve to 8-2 and drop the Jets to 6-3.

Neither team found the back of the net through a mostly uneventful first period, but the two teams had no problem scoring in the second.

Dylan DeMelo got the party started just 45 seconds into the period when his slapshot from the point went off the post and in for his first of the season and 21st career tally in his 645th NHL game.

Winnipeg held that lead until just past the midway point of the period when Utah got even on the power play. The Mammoth won an offensive zone faceoff and the Jets couldn’t get in position as Mikhail Sergachev walked in and ripped a shot past Connor Hellebuyck.

Just 64 seconds later, Utah grabbed the lead for the first time off a bad sequence of plays from Winnipeg. Jonathan Toews and Alex Iafallo had a chance to get the puck in deep near the Utah blue line but couldn’t before the Mammoth took the puck away. While that was happening, Luke Schenn went to the bench for a change, leaving Logan Stanley to fend off a 2-on-1 on his own.

It didn’t go well, as Kailer Yamamoto made a great saucer pass to Michael Carcone, who buried it to make it 2-1.

Winnipeg earned their first power play of the game when John Marino interfered with Nino Niederreiter at the 13:12 mark, and they made the Mammoth pay.

With only three seconds left on the man advantage, and after the Jets’ top unit spent the entire power play on the ice, Mark Scheifele whipped a wrist shot through Vitek Vanecek to tie the game with his 8th of the season.

Josh Morrissey picked up his 300th career assist on the goal.

Utah controlled the shot counter in the second, tallying 16 shots in the middle frame to Winnipeg’s eight.

The teams played to a stalemate for much of the third before Dylan Guenther broke the tie with 5:36 to go.

JJ Paterka won a battle for the puck with Haydn Fleury, allowing Logan Cooley to collect the puck and find Guenther in the slot for a one-timer that beat Hellebuyck to make it 3-2.

Winnipeg’s ability to push for a tying goal was severely hampered by a too-many-men penalty with 2:15 to go.

They got the goalie out in the waning seconds but Utah withstood a Jets flurry in the final seconds to hold on for the win.

Hellebuyck turned aside 29 shots in defeat while Vanecek made 28 saves for the win.

Winnipeg will look to rebound Tuesday in Minnesota against the Wild.