‘Monday, we take it back’: Toronto Blue Jays fans gearing up for Game 3

Even after a disappointing loss against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2, Toronto Blue Jays fans are staying positive.

“Nobody said it was going to be easy,” said X user @Mini_JamalAdams on Sunday morning. “Dodgers are the best team we’ve faced this post season, but we’re also the best team the Dodgers have faced this post season.”

The Jays fell to the Dodgers at home in Game 2 on Saturday night, with starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto helping lead Los Angeles to its 5-1 win.

Jays’ manager John Schneider commended the work of the Dodgers’ pitcher, saying Yamamoto was “that good” and it “started that way,” but he’s still ready for the next game.

“You never know when someone’s going to have it. Every game is different, so you never really discount anything,” he said. “Who knows what’s going to happen in Game 3, you know what I mean. It’s baseball and you gotta kind of react in real time.”

Yamamoto struck out eight Toronto batters and threw 105 pitches.

The difference between Game 1 and Game 2 holds true to Schneider’s words, going from an 11-4 blowout for the Jays to a 5-1 win for the Dodgers. Even up to about the seventh inning, Game 2 looked like it could’ve gone into extra innings as both teams struggled to get a run.

1:41 Fans gather at Nathan Phillips Square for Toronto Blue Jays watch party

The Dodgers started strong, getting their first run in the very first inning, but the Jays tied it up in the third with George Springer crossing home with help from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hitting a long single and Alejandro Kirk hitting a sacrifice fly.

Then two more Dodgers made it home in the seventh inning, followed by another two in the eighth. The Jays had only two at bats to make up the difference and the challenge proved insurmountable.

Yet even as Jays’ fans walked away from Rogers Centre after the game, many took to social media to show their hope.

“Feeling pretty good if you’re a Jays fan is kind of the right mood,” said Global News’ sports contributor Scott Stinson. “They came into this series as pretty significant underdogs to LA Dodgers team, who are the defending World Series champions. Obviously the Jays haven’t been back there in 32 years so it was always going to be a tall task, so getting that big Game 1 win with all the excitement, and it was relatively easy as it turned out, a big victory for them. I think that gives them a lot of momentum.”

“Rough night for the Jays,” said X user @rohanthinks. “Had a great viewing, but it didn’t go our way. Monday, we take it back!”

The two teams head to Los Angeles to play Game 3, 4 and 5 at Dodger Stadium. If the Dodgers sweep those games, the World Series will be decided by Wednesday. However, if the Jays hold the Dodgers off at least once in California, they’ll return home Friday to play Game 6 and potentially Game 7 at home in Toronto.

Stinson added Game 1 helped show the Jays could “hang” with a really tough Dodgers team.

For Charles Glina, who spoke to Global News after Game 2, the two teams being in the World Series is something he “never envisioned.”

“I grew up in southern California, I left when I was 21 and came to Toronto when I was 27, so I have an Ontario license plate that says ‘Dodger fan,’ so I never envisioned that this matchup would ever happen because they’re in two different leagues,” Glina said. “So for this to happen was a once-in-a-lifetime situation.”

Glina said he has to be “ambivalent” because he’s a fan of both teams, but admitted he’s cheering more for the Jays than the Dodgers, “but we’ll see.”

Game 3 begins Monday at 8 p.m, Eastern time.

—with files from Scott Stinson