National

Sports

Scherzer honoured to play in a fourth World Series

By John Chidley-Hill The Canadian Press
Posted October 26, 2025 5:03 am
4 min read
TORONTO – When the Toronto Blue Jays clinched a trip to the World Series, veteran pitcher Max Scherzer was emotional about getting another chance to play in the Fall Classic.

Scherzer will be Toronto’s starter for Game 3 of the World Series on Monday when Major League Baseball’s championship moves to Los Angeles, meaning he’ll pitch in the World Series for a fourth time.

The teams split the first two games in Toronto, with the Jays winning Game 1 11-4 and the defending champion Dodgers bouncing back in Game 2 with a 5-1 victory.

The 41-year-old Scherzer said it was “awesome” when Blue Jays manager John Schneider confirmed that he’d be returning to the mound on the game’s biggest stage.

“This is what you play for, to be able to get to this spot, to get to this moment, to have a shot at it,” said Scherzer before Game 2 at Rogers Centre. “There’s so many great players that have never gotten to a World Series, so many great players where they only have one World Series.

“I absolutely respect playing in a World Series, what that means, and absolutely cherish these opportunities. When I get a chance to get the ball, man, this means everything.”

Blue Jays fall 5-1 to LA Dodgers in Game 2 of World Series

The right-hander has a 221-117 record over 18 MLB seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Detroit Tigers, Washington Nationals, Los Angeles, New York Mets, Texas Rangers and Toronto. He has a 3.22 earned-run average over his career with 3,489 strikeouts.

Scherzer has won the Cy Young Award three times, being recognized as the best pitcher in the American League in 2013 with Detroit and then in the National League in 2016 and 2017 with Washington. He’s an eight-time all-star and has won the World Series twice, with the Nationals and Texas.

But more than that, Scherzer is a fan of the game and its history.

“Every time you think you can figure out baseball and put it into an equation, baseball has a funny way of shaking that up and making you look at the game in a whole different way,” said Scherzer. “You can’t make baseball into an equation.

“You’ve just got to come every single day ready to play. Anything can happen.”

Scherzer was left off Toronto’s roster for the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees, but then was tabbed to pitch Game 4 of the AL Championship Series against the Seattle Mariners on Oct. 16. He won the game in Seattle, allowing two runs and striking out five over 5 2/3 innings.

Schneider said that it’s been a joy to manage the intense Scherzer who has earned the nickname “Mad Max” over his career for his fiery outbursts on and off the field.

“He was asking what we were doing after Game 7, and I was like, ‘Max, I’m enjoying a beer, man,'” laughed Schneider. “He’s so regimented and wants to know what he’s doing, (because) he’s been through this, too.

Trending Now

“He’s stepped on landmines, he’s dodged landmines in a World Series, in a seven-game series. ‘Here’s my thought. Here’s my feedback. What are you thinking? OK. When do I throw my side?'”

Schneider also named Shane Bieber as the Blue Jays starter for Game 4 on Tuesday. Schneider explained some of the strategy behind his starting pitching selections on Saturday afternoon.

“I think just looking at not having too much of a layoff with Max from his last outing but still giving him some rest,” said Schneider. “Him pitching in that environment (Dodger Stadium) that’s going to be a lot of hoopla, Game 3, much like yesterday — or any game this series.

“He’s pitched in that stadium. It keeps him available for Game 7.”

Dodger manager Dave Roberts announced on Saturday that Tyler Glasnow would take the mound in Game 3 and superstar Shohei Ohtani would start Game 4.

Roberts also managed Scherzer when he was with Los Angeles and he laughed when he was asked what it’s like.

“Max. He’s one of one. Great competitor. Don’t want to touch him during outings, don’t want to pat him on the back side,” said Roberts. “Wants to be the guy. I really enjoyed managing a future Hall of Famer. He’s very smart.

“He’s a baseball player first, then a pitcher.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

