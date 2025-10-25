SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Bichette available off the bench for Game 2

By Gregory Strong The Canadian Press
Posted October 25, 2025 6:45 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – Blue Jays manager John Schneider made several moves to his starting lineup for Saturday’s Game 2 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Infielder Bo Bichette, who made his first game appearance in seven weeks in Toronto’s 11-4 Game 1 win, was available off the bench. Isiah Kiner-Falefa got the start at second base with outfielders Nathan Lukes and Addison Barger drawing in for Davis Schneider and Myles Straw.

Normally a shortstop, Bichette made his first big-league start at second base after being named to the 26-man roster before Game 1. He had missed time with a left knee sprain.

“After the layoff, I didn’t want to like kill him, you know,” Schneider said in a pre-game media availability from his office. “So this is stuff we talked about even leading up to the decision to put him on the roster.

“I thought he was good yesterday and just want to watch him physically. But he’ll be ready to hit and play whenever.”

Right-handers Kevin Gausman of Toronto and Yoshinobu Yamamoto of Los Angeles were set to start in Game 2.

Schneider also confirmed that Max Scherzer would start Game 3 at Dodger Stadium on Monday. Shane Bieber was tabbed for Game 4 on Tuesday.

If necessary, the Dodgers would host Game 5 on Wednesday. If Game 6 and Game 7 are needed, they would be played in Toronto.

Bichette had a single in the first inning of Game 1 and grounded into a double play in the third. He opened the Blue Jays’ decisive nine-run sixth inning with a walk before being replaced by Kiner-Falefa.

Bichette had a .311 batting average this past season and led Toronto with 181 hits.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

