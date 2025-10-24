Menu

Consumer

P.R. 200 detour a headache for area businesses

By Iris Dyck Global News
Posted October 24, 2025 8:09 pm
1 min read
P.R. 200 detour a headache for area businesses
Construction has begun on a bridge over the floodway on PR 200 south of Winnipeg. And some area businesses say the road closure and re-route is another blow after major construction at the Perimeter altered the path of the same highway. Iris Dyck reports.
Clint Masse makes 80 per cent of his income at A Maze in Corn in a few short weeks.

“It got real when we were asked to refund customers that booked online tickets… they wanted their money back because the road was closed,” he said.

However, signage indicating “local traffic only” has caused some visitors to turn back.

“I just wish they would have put ‘bridge closed 10 km away,'” he said. “I mean, that seems to be, you know, the correct language to use.”

Work on the bridge over the floodway on P.R. 200 is set to last until fall 2026. For businesses along the route, it’s an added obstacle, after the overpass at St. Mary’s Road and the Perimeter Highway cut off some of their highway access.

Watch the video above to learn more about the project and detour.

