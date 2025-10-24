Menu

Canada

Ground broken on Indigenous-led housing initiative in Osborne Village

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 24, 2025 2:25 pm
1 min read
The future site of The Elswood housing development in Osborne Village. View image in full screen
The future site of The Elswood housing development in Osborne Village. Vasilios Bellos / Global News
A local housing developer has partnered with a Manitoba First Nation in the creation of a mixed-income housing initiative in the heart of Winnipeg’s Osborne Village.

Groundbreaking on the project, dubbed The Elswood, took place Friday afternoon. The Elswood, wholly owned by Brokenhead Ojibway Nation, is set to be a seven-story residential community at 269 River Ave., created in partnership with Freedhome Developments.

The Elswood is planned for 147 rental homes — 60 of which the developer describes as ‘deeply affordable’ — as well as community amenities, including a heated parkade and fitness centre.

“This groundbreaking is our first step in bringing safe, affordable homes to Brokenhead members living in the city, and to families across Winnipeg,” said Brokenhead Chief Gordon Bluesky.

“For too long, Indigenous nations have been underrepresented in the economic life of the city. The Elswood begins to change that — pairing our role as stewards of these lands with a practical commitment to housing, good design, and long-term community benefit.

“We’re catching up, and we’re doing it in a way that lifts our people and strengthens Winnipeg.”

The development, which includes funding from the federal and provincial governments, is also planned to be environmentally friendly, exceeding national energy standards by more than 35 per cent.

Freedhome president Jonathon Freed said the project is an example of a collective vision between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities.

“This project reflects our commitment to not only creating homes, but supporting communities that contribute to the well-being of the city and Manitoba’s future generations,” Freed said.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

