‘Stronger together’: Ford reacts as Trump axes trade talks over TV ad

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has issued a response after U.S. President Donald Trump said he is ending “all trade negotiations” with Canada over an Ontario TV ad with anti-tariff messaging that quoted former Republican president Ronald Reagan.

Ford took to social media Friday morning to respond to Trump, who has claimed that the ad represented “egregious behavior” aimed at influencing U.S. court decisions.

“Canada and the United States are friends, neighbours and allies. President Ronald Reagan knew that we are stronger together,” said Ford in a post on X.

“God bless Canada and God bless the United States.”

Prime Minister Mark Carney hasn’t responded yet, but is set to depart for meetings in Asia within the hour.

The Prime Minister’s Office last week had specifically described that trip to Malaysia, Singapore and Korea as being aimed at deepening trade ties.

“The global trade landscape is rapidly changing. In the face of this upheaval, Canada’s new government is focused on transforming our economy from one that is reliant on a single trade partner to one that is stronger and more resilient to global shocks,” the Prime Minister’s Office had said.

Carney has been having intensified trade talks with the U.S. over recent weeks, aimed at the tariffs Trump has imposed on Canada, including those targeting key sectors like steel and aluminum, lumber and automotives.

During the meeting with Carney in the Oval Office, Trump said on the trade discussions with Canada that he thinks “they’re going to be very happy.”

Earlier Thursday night, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute posted on X that the ad created by the government of Ontario “misrepresents the ‘Presidential Radio Address to the Nation on Free and Fair Trade’ dated April 25, 1987.”

It added that Ontario did not receive foundation permission “to use and edit the remarks.”

The foundation said it is “reviewing legal options in this matter” and invited the public to watch the unedited video of Reagan’s address.

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on Nov. 5 on whether Trump can unilaterally impose tariffs under emergency powers.

– More to come.

With files from The Associated Press.