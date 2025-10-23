Daccord, Seattle Kraken blank Winnipeg Jets 3-0

Send this page to someone via email

WINNIPEG – Joey Daccord turned aside all 32 shots he faced and notched an assist as the Seattle Kraken wrapped a six-game road trip with a 3-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

Jaden Schwartz scored twice and contributed a helper for the Kraken (4-2-2), and Jordan Eberle tallied his second goal of the year with an empty-net strike.

The visitors opened the scoring when Schwartz snapped a soft rebound off a Shane Wright shot behind Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck at 2:28 of the second period.

Hellebuyck stopped 25 of the 26 shots he faced for the Jets (5-2-0).

Winnipeg pulled the goalie with just under two minutes to go in the third period but were unable to muster a sustained attack. Schwartz doubled the lead at 18:20 after Jets defencemen Josh Morrissey misplayed the puck at the Kraken blue line. Schwartz went in all alone on the empty net.

Eberle erased any doubt just 23 seconds later when he also scored with Hellebuyck on the bench. Schwartz had an assist on the play for his third point of the night.

There were a pair of family battles going on Thursday night with Jets defencemen Haydn Fleury facing off against his younger brother, Cale, a blue liner with the Kraken with their parents were in the stands. Jets winger Brad Lambert also went up against his uncle Lane Lambert, the Kraken’s head coach, for the first time. Lane Lambert’s mom — Brad’s grandmother — was also in the building.

Takeaways

Kraken: The Kraken went into a defensive shell early in the third period, content to dump the puck out of their own zone and wait for the Jets to regroup.

Jets: Attendance at Canada Life Centre was 13,690, the smallest crowd of the young season.

Key Moment

Schwartz cruised untouched in front of the Jets’ crease to pop home the game winner less than three minutes into the second period.

Key Stat

The loss marked the first time the Jets were shut out at Canada Life Centre since being blanked 2-0 by the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 13, 2024.

Up next

Kraken: Host the Oilers on Saturday.

Jets: Host the Flames on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2025.