Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg Jets blanked at home 3-0 by Kraken

By Christian Aumell Global News
Posted October 23, 2025 10:48 pm
2 min read
Seattle Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord (35) saves the shot from Winnipeg Jets' Jonathan Toews (19) during first period NHL action in Winnipeg on Thursday, October 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
Seattle Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord (35) saves the shot from Winnipeg Jets' Jonathan Toews (19) during first period NHL action in Winnipeg on Thursday, October 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The five-game win streak for the Winnipeg Jets is over.

Facing a Seattle team at the end of a six-game road trip, the Jets were unable to solve the Kraken’s defensive scheme, falling 3-0 Thursday night.

Neither side found the back of the net in a mostly uneventful first period. Winnipeg had the best chance in the dying seconds when a point shot deflected off the crossbar and landed in the crease. Gabriel Vilardi swiped at the loose puck but was unable to make contact before it was swept away to safety.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Seattle opened the scoring early in the second. Adam Larsson came off the bench and kept the puck in at the point, sliding it down to Shane Wright. He took a shot through traffic that Connor Hellebuyck stopped but there was a big rebound that went right to the stick of Jaden Schwartz for an easy put-back at the 2:28 mark.

Story continues below advertisement

It stayed that way for most of the rest of the game, though Winnipeg started to push hard midway through the third period. They spent several minutes in the Seattle end but were unable to get one past Joey Daccord.

Trending Now

Winnipeg pulled Hellebuyck for an extra attacker with just under two minutes left, but off an offensive-zone faceoff, the puck went back to Josh Morrissey who blew a tire, giving Schwartz an open lane to skate the puck into the empty net.

The Jets pulled Hellebuyck again but once against Seattle found free ice for an easy empty-netter, this one going to captain Jordan Eberle.

Winnipeg managed to outshoot the Kraken 32-28 but Daccord stopped every shot he faced while Hellebuyck turned aside 25 shots in defeat.

The Jets will try to start a new win streak Friday night at home against Calgary. Pregame coverage starts at 5 p.m. on 680 CJOB with the puck dropping just after 7.

Sponsored content

AdChoices