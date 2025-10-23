Winnipeg Jets blanked at home 3-0 by Kraken

The five-game win streak for the Winnipeg Jets is over.

Facing a Seattle team at the end of a six-game road trip, the Jets were unable to solve the Kraken’s defensive scheme, falling 3-0 Thursday night.

Neither side found the back of the net in a mostly uneventful first period. Winnipeg had the best chance in the dying seconds when a point shot deflected off the crossbar and landed in the crease. Gabriel Vilardi swiped at the loose puck but was unable to make contact before it was swept away to safety.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Seattle opened the scoring early in the second. Adam Larsson came off the bench and kept the puck in at the point, sliding it down to Shane Wright. He took a shot through traffic that Connor Hellebuyck stopped but there was a big rebound that went right to the stick of Jaden Schwartz for an easy put-back at the 2:28 mark.

Story continues below advertisement

It stayed that way for most of the rest of the game, though Winnipeg started to push hard midway through the third period. They spent several minutes in the Seattle end but were unable to get one past Joey Daccord.

Winnipeg pulled Hellebuyck for an extra attacker with just under two minutes left, but off an offensive-zone faceoff, the puck went back to Josh Morrissey who blew a tire, giving Schwartz an open lane to skate the puck into the empty net.

The Jets pulled Hellebuyck again but once against Seattle found free ice for an easy empty-netter, this one going to captain Jordan Eberle.

Winnipeg managed to outshoot the Kraken 32-28 but Daccord stopped every shot he faced while Hellebuyck turned aside 25 shots in defeat.

The Jets will try to start a new win streak Friday night at home against Calgary. Pregame coverage starts at 5 p.m. on 680 CJOB with the puck dropping just after 7.