Weather

Series of fall storms to bring heavy rain, strong winds to parts of B.C.

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 23, 2025 5:01 pm
1 min read
The area under the red shape is under a wind or rain warning or a special weather statement. View image in full screen
The area under the red shape is under a wind or rain warning or a special weather statement. Environment Canada
Environment Canada and the B.C. government are warning about a series of fall storms that may bring heavy rain and strong winds to parts of B.C.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on Thursday, saying a strong frontal system will move across Vancouver Island and across the South Coast starting on Thursday night and into Friday morning.

Winds will also increase southeast, gusting between 60 and 80 km/h near the water and will persist through Friday morning.

The winds and rain are expected to taper by Friday evening.

Some areas are forecast to receive about 80 mm of rain, while other areas could see up to 140 mm of rain, according to Environment Canada.

People are encouraged to keep storm drains clear and are advised that power outages could occur due to downed power lines and falling trees.

B.C.’s Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness works with other ministries to monitor conditions on the highways and roads, respond to flooding and issue public alerts for areas of concern.

Residents are also urged to develop a personal safety plan and a household emergency plan, including an emergency kit and a grab-and-go bag.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

