Ronald McDonald House comfort cart comes to Lethbridge

Staying in a hospital with children can be a scary time for families.

That is why Ronald McDonald House has teamed up with the Chinook Regional Hospital Foundation to bring a little slice of home to those spending time at the Lethbridge hospital.

“It’s a testament to our community and really what fuels us, caring about one another,” said Amber Darroch, chair of the Chinook Regional Hospital Foundation board of governors.

It’s called the comfort cart and organizers say it’s already making a big impact in Lethbridge.

The cart has coffee, reading material, snacks and more to help people relax and settle in.

“We’re so excited to be here in Lethbridge and be able to serve families closer to their home where they need it,” said Natasha Tiemstra, chief operating officer of the Alberta Ronald McDonald House.

The content of the cart is free for anyone with a sick child staying at the hospital, helping reduce stress.

“We know that they’re going through the hardest times in their life and we actually just want to make their lives easier,” said Tiemstra.

For those who have experienced the kindness of the volunteers operating the cart, it means more than just convenience.

“Even the little bit of kindness that’s provided with a coffee or a snack when you’ve been in the hospital all day is huge. You don’t understand how big of a gesture it is until you’re in that situation,” said Santana Stewart.

She has a three-year-old daughter with chronic kidney failure, so she has travelled to the Ronald McDonald House on several occasions.

While the trips aren’t what any parent wants to make, Santana says she’s always treated with the utmost care.

“You actually feel very well taken care of and it just feels like home. There’s no other way to explain it.”

Santana is also a nurse at the Chinook Regional Hospital, so she has seen first-hand how important the comfort cart is.

“It’s amazing the difference it’s made in the two weeks it’s been offered to our families. I hope we can continue with the cart and keep up the good work.”

According to Tiemstra, that work will continue.

“We’re always hoping to grow. This is our fourth (cart in Alberta). We were actually just talking about trying to do this in Medicine Hat as well, so that would be really exciting,” said Tiemstra.

“We’ve been talking about trying to do something in Edmonton, but we’ll get that going as soon as we can.”