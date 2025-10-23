Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec government to ban religious symbols in daycares

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 23, 2025 2:54 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec to table legislation banning street prayer, minister says'
Quebec to table legislation banning street prayer, minister says
Related: Quebec to table legislation banning street prayer, minister says – Aug 29, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Quebec government says it will ban religious symbols in the province’s daycare centres.

Secularism Minister Jean-François Roberge says there is a “broad consensus” that Quebecers want secularism to be strengthened.

The announcement follows a recommendation to extend the ban to daycares made this summer by a committee tasked with advising the province on how to enhance secularism.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Quebec has already banned public sector workers in positions of authority, like teachers and judges, from wearing religious symbols on the job.

Roberge says the new legislation will include a grandfather clause for people already employed in daycare centres.

Trending Now

The government has already tabled legislation to extend the religious symbols ban to all public school staff, and Roberge has also promised to ban prayer in public places.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices