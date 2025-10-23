Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

EU official says the bloc won’t ‘lecture’ Canada on tech, AI regulations

By Anja Karadeglija The Canadian Press
Posted October 23, 2025 1:51 pm
1 min read
European Commissioner for Democracy, Justice and the Rule of Law Michael McGrath arrives for the weekly EU College of Commissioners meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. View image in full screen
European Commissioner for Democracy, Justice and the Rule of Law Michael McGrath arrives for the weekly EU College of Commissioners meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Omar Havana).
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The European Union ’s democracy commissioner won’t “lecture” other countries as the EU pushes ahead on regulating tech platforms and artificial intelligence, the official said on Thursday.

Michael McGrath, the EU commissioner for democracy, justice, the rule of law and consumer protection, is visiting Canada as the Liberal government pursues an AI policy that puts less emphasis on regulation and more on adoption.

Speaking at a conference in Montreal Thursday, he outlined upcoming legislation that will tackle issues such as addictive design, unfair personalization and holding influencers accountable.

Click to play video: 'Can AI replace your job? Here’s what experts say'
Can AI replace your job? Here’s what experts say
Trending Now

McGrath says the EU, with its 27 member states, is large enough to make a real difference.

Story continues below advertisement

Artificial Intelligence Minister Evan Solomon has cited the U.S.’s anti-regulation stance as a reason to go easy on regulatory efforts, saying Canada would be wasting its time by going it alone.

McGrath says he wants to find common ground with Canada on digital consumer protection issues and will also talk to MPs about the threats to democracy posed by deepfakes and artificial intelligence.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices