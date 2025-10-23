Menu

Education

Part-time faculty on strike at two Halifax universities

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 23, 2025 1:03 pm
1 min read
Part-time faculty on strike at Mount Saint Vincent University, and supporters are seen in this undated handout photo, in Halifax. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - CUPE 3912 (Mandatory Credit). View image in full screen
Part-time faculty on strike at Mount Saint Vincent University, and supporters are seen in this undated handout photo, in Halifax. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - CUPE 3912 (Mandatory Credit).
Part-time faculty at Halifax’s Saint Mary’s University went on strike Thursday, joining their peers from Mount Saint Vincent University, who went on strike the day prior.

CUPE says the strike at Saint Mary’s comes after bargaining hit an impasse on Wednesday evening.

More than 150 part-time instructors and teaching assistants at Mount Saint Vincent walked off the job at 12:01 p.m. Wednesday after talks with the Halifax school failed.

The shared union says key issues for both groups include job security and compensation, and they note that part-time faculty at Saint Mary’s are among the lowest paid instructors in the country.

Classes at a third university in Halifax were disrupted earlier in the semester after full-time faculty at Dalhousie were locked out for nearly a month before returning in mid-September.

In a statement, Saint Mary’s says the university is committed to the bargaining process and hopes to reach a fair agreement in good faith.

“Student success and the continuity of teaching and research remain our top priorities,” the statement reads.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

