Canada

Quebec government to arm roadside traffic inspectors

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 22, 2025 10:17 pm
1 min read
Traffic on a street in Montreal, Thursday, November 14, 2024. View image in full screen
Traffic on a street in Montreal, Thursday, November 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The Quebec government has decided to equip the province’s roadside inspectors with firearms.

The inspectors have complained for years about unsafe work conditions that could include violent confrontations with drivers after stopping vehicles.

Quebec’s labour tribunal found in March that the equipment provided to inspectors offered insufficient protection during traffic stops.

The tribunal suspended unscheduled inspections by the agents due to the dangerous conditions, which prevented them from carrying out normal patrol activities.

Quebec has 300 roadside inspectors, who will have to undergo specialized training before they can carry the firearms.

The government also evaluated the option of using stun guns.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

