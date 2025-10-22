Quebec government to arm roadside traffic inspectors

See more sharing options

The Quebec government has decided to equip the province’s roadside inspectors with firearms.

The inspectors have complained for years about unsafe work conditions that could include violent confrontations with drivers after stopping vehicles.

Quebec’s labour tribunal found in March that the equipment provided to inspectors offered insufficient protection during traffic stops.

The tribunal suspended unscheduled inspections by the agents due to the dangerous conditions, which prevented them from carrying out normal patrol activities.

Quebec has 300 roadside inspectors, who will have to undergo specialized training before they can carry the firearms.

The government also evaluated the option of using stun guns.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2025.