Canada

Vehicle recovered, person still missing after June crash into Squamish River

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 22, 2025 2:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Missing man in Squamish identified as 24-year-old from Surrey'
Missing man in Squamish identified as 24-year-old from Surrey
WATCH: (June 2025) One man is still unaccounted for after a vehicle crashed into the Squamish River overnight. Navdeep Sidhu was camping with his friends when their car somehow drove into the river. Three of them were able to escape, but it is believed Sidhu was unable to make it out of the vehicle. Grace Ke reports – Jun 16, 2025
A person is still missing after a vehicle plunged into the Squamish River in the early hours of June 14.

The Sea to Sky General Investigation Section (GIS) said the vehicle was recovered on Saturday, marking a “significant step in the ongoing investigation.”

At the time of the incident, four people were reported to be in the vehicle. Three of the occupants have been accounted for, while one passenger remains missing, police said.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision remains active.

RCMP has not released the missing person’s identity, but he was previously identified as 24-year-old Navdeep Sidhu from Surrey.

 

