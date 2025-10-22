Vehicle recovered, person still missing after June crash into Squamish River

A person is still missing after a vehicle plunged into the Squamish River in the early hours of June 14.
The Sea to Sky General Investigation Section (GIS) said the vehicle was recovered on Saturday, marking a “significant step in the ongoing investigation.”
At the time of the incident, four people were reported to be in the vehicle. Three of the occupants have been accounted for, while one passenger remains missing, police said.
The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision remains active.
RCMP has not released the missing person’s identity, but he was previously identified as 24-year-old Navdeep Sidhu from Surrey.
