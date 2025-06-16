Surrey man, vehicle still missing after crashing into Squamish River

The man who went missing after a car crashed into the Squamish River this weekend is being identified by his family.
Navdeep Sidhu, 24 and from Surrey, is still unaccounted for after a car carrying four people crashed into the river in the early morning hours on Saturday.
Search and Rescue teams have been on the scene since the crash and conducted both aerial and ground searches along the water and shoreline.
However, Sidhu and the vehicle have not yet been located, Squamish RCMP said.
The river in this area is exceptionally deep and fast-flowing due to spring runoff, making conditions hazardous, they added.
Police said that due to current water levels and the unknown location of the vehicle, recovery is not possible at this time.
They will continue to monitor conditions and reassess recovery efforts as water levels begin to recede and visibility improves.
