University of Regina Students’ Union to dissolve after online vote

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted October 21, 2025 7:27 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'University of Regina students’ union to dissolve after online vote'
University of Regina students’ union to dissolve after online vote
WATCH: For the second time in less than a month, URSU held a special general meeting to vote on dissolving the organization. On Tuesday, students voted to dissolve URSU but the result is frustrating for some students.
Problems surrounding the University of Regina Students’ Union (URSU) have been ongoing for the last year, and now the next chapter is unfolding.

For the second time in less than a month, URSU held a special general meeting to vote on dissolving the organization.

On Tuesday, students voted to dissolve URSU, but the result is frustrating for some students.

Global News’ Andrew Benson has the full story in the video above.

