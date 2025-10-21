Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary Olympian takes competitive spirit from bobsled track to Jeopardy! stage

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted October 21, 2025 5:42 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C., Manitoba mayors featured in Jeopardy! clue'
B.C., Manitoba mayors featured in Jeopardy! clue
RELATED: B.C., Manitoba mayors featured in Jeopardy! clue – Jul 9, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Calgary Olympian is trading in the bobsled track for a shot at trivia glory on one of television’s most iconic game shows.

Cynthia Appiah, a member of Canada’s Olympic bobsleigh team and a longtime trivia enthusiast, is set to appear on Jeopardy! after eight years of trying to land a spot on the show.

“When I got the email I was literally frozen in my tracks,” Appiah told Global News in an interview. “I was just like, is this for real?”

Canadian bobsledder and trivia enthusiast Cynthia Appiah has achieved a lifelong dream — appearing on the TV show “Jeopardy.” Appiah, right, is seen in this handout photo with host Ken Jennings. View image in full screen
Canadian bobsledder and trivia enthusiast Cynthia Appiah has achieved a lifelong dream — appearing on the TV show “Jeopardy.” Appiah, right, is seen in this handout photo with host Ken Jennings. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Cynthia Appiah

Appiah, a Toronto native who grew up watching the show nightly with her family, filmed her episode earlier this year in Los Angeles — right in the middle of a bobsleigh training week.

Story continues below advertisement

She said her experience in high-performance sport helped prepare her mentally for the intense taping environment.

Trending Now
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“There’s a bit of a fighter spirit in me that it’s not over until it’s over,” she said.

“Like bobsleigh, you can make a mistake in a corner and you can’t dwell on that because you’ve got the next corner coming up. And much like my episode, I did get some questions wrong, and I couldn’t dwell on that because I had to get ready for the next question to come up.”

While the 35-year-old said she can’t reveal how she performed until the episode airs on Oct. 28, she says she plans to watch it with her teammates while training in Whistler as she continues her push to qualify for the upcoming Olympic Games.

Her family will be cheering her on at watch parties across the country.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices