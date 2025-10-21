Menu

Health

Saskatchewan Health Authority renews surgical partnership, aims to reduce wait times

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 21, 2025 3:18 pm
1 min read
Surgical instruments are used during an organ transplant surgery at a hospital in this file photo. View image in full screen
Surgical instruments are used during an organ transplant surgery at a hospital in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Molly Riley
The Saskatchewan Health Authority says a renewed partnership with a western Canada-based surgical service provider will help reduce wait times and expand services to patients provincewide.

The health authority announced Tuesday that it’s targeting 450,000 surgeries by the end of 2028, with the help of community partners like Surgical Centres Inc. — a partnership health minister Jeremy Cockrill said is a “win” for patients in Saskatchewan.

“The publicly-funded, private surgical facilities operated by Surgical Centres Inc. perform thousands of routine day surgeries each year, freeing up high-demand hospital OR spaces for more complex procedures,” Cockrill said.

“We appreciate the staff, surgeons, anesthetists, nursing and support staff for their dedication and ability to work with our health system to improve quality of life for patients.”

In the past two years, health officials said, surgical teams in Saskatchewan have broken records as far the volume of surgeries performed — more than 95,700 in 2023-24, and even higher numbers this past year, totaling over 100,400.

The renewed partnership means Surgical Centres Inc. — which operates facilities in both Regina and Saskatoon — will expand the scope of the procedures it performs, to include gynecology on top of its existing range of operations, including ophthalmology, orthopedics, reconstructive surgery, maxillofacial, urological, vascular surgery, and more.

“Each surgery represents a life-changing – and at times, life-saving – moment in someone’s life,” said health authority CEO Andrew Will in a statement Tuesday.

“By working together with partners like Surgical Centres Inc., we’re ensuring that more patients can access the procedures they need, when they need them, as close to home as possible.”

