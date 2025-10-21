Menu

Health

Waffles sold at Dollarama recalled across Canada due to mold

By Ari Rabinovitch Global News
Posted October 21, 2025 3:27 pm
1 min read
A shopping cart is seen in an aisle of a Dollarama store in Montreal, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. View image in full screen
A shopping cart is seen in an aisle of a Dollarama store in Montreal, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi.
A line of waffle desserts sold at Dollarama stores in Canada has been recalled for a risk of mold.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said in a notice that the Biskwi brand of treats known as “Waffles with Chocolatey Filling” has been recalled across Canada due to “microbial contamination.”

The treats were sold nationally at Dollarama retailers in 180-gram packages with a best-before date ranging from April 21, 2026,to May 12, 2026.

Canadians are being told by the agency not to use, sell, serve or distribute the affected desserts.

Dollarama has included the treats on its list of recalled items.

The company adds once any recall is confirmed, the affected items are “impossible” to purchase in stores — if they haven’t already been removed.

“As per our standard product recall procedures, recalled products are subject to a system- and chain-wide block through our point-of-sale terminals,” says Dollarama in a statement on its website.

“This makes it impossible for the sale of a recalled product to be processed.”

Dollarama also advises customers who purchase recalled items to “immediately stop using the product,” in addition to contacting customer service for information on refunds.

