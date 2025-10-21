Arrests made in 2023 Main Street murder, Winnipeg police say

See more sharing options

Winnipeg police say they’ve arrested two men in connection with a 2023 murder.

On March 9 of that year, Treymaine Traverse, 33, was found dead at a Main Street hotel. The investigation has continued, leading to the arrest of Dion Trent Spotted Eagle, 36, on Oct. 16, and 34-year-old Harry Andrew Bittern on Sunday.

Both men knew the victim, police said. Spotted Eagle was arrested for second-degree murder, while Bittern faces an aggravated assault charge.

Both remain in custody.