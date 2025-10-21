Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Arrests made in 2023 Main Street murder, Winnipeg police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 21, 2025 11:32 am
1 min read
Winnipeg police investigate a Main Street homicide in 2023.
Winnipeg police investigate a Main Street homicide in 2023. Global News / File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Winnipeg police say they’ve arrested two men in connection with a 2023 murder.

On March 9 of that year, Treymaine Traverse, 33, was found dead at a Main Street hotel. The investigation has continued, leading to the arrest of Dion Trent Spotted Eagle, 36, on Oct. 16, and 34-year-old Harry Andrew Bittern on Sunday.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Both men knew the victim, police said. Spotted Eagle was arrested for second-degree murder, while Bittern faces an aggravated assault charge.

Both remain in custody.

Click to play video: 'Suspicious Main Street death being investigated as homicide, Winnipeg cops say'
Suspicious Main Street death being investigated as homicide, Winnipeg cops say
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices