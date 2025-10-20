Electric vehicle charger explosion in B.C. caught on camera

Send this page to someone via email

Technical Safety BC has released some shocking video of an explosion last year at an electric vehicle charging station in Hope B.C.

In a report, the organization said a driver was trying to charge his Tesla at a non-Tesla EV charger.

A short circuit between the owner’s charging adapter and the provided cable caused an arc flash, knocking the driver to the ground. A person can be seen getting out of the passenger seat of the car following the explosion.

The driver suffered minor injuries, and the adapter was destroyed, according to Technical Safety BC.

The report blamed several factors for the explosion, including the aftermarket adapter that was used.

The driver said he had used it many times without issue but it was not certified in Canada, nor approved by Tesla, the report found.